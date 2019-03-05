This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 18 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will send wind-chill values as low as zero degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 12 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
• Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region: "Snow will spread over the area, especially south of U.S. 30 Thursday and continue into Thursday night. At this time, it appears snow may accumulate 2 to 4 inches south of Interstate 80 with lighter amounts to the north. In addition, as the snow ends a period of freezing drizzle is expected Thursday night. A light glaze of ice is possible.
"A strong storm is forecast to impact the Midwest Saturday and Sunday. This storm is likely to bring mainly rain to the area Saturday, followed by a change to snow Sunday. Heavy rains and flooding concerns are the main threat with this storm. It is too early to determine if snow will create hazardous travel on Sunday. The weekend storm system may aggravate or bring new river flooding to the area."