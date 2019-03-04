Here's the afternoon forecast for the Quad-City area.
Today will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 9 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. West winds around 15 mph will gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a slight chance of flurries after midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 18 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Preparations are underway for spring flooding, which is expected to be significant this year.