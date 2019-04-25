Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the weather service there will be a chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening along a passing cold front. Lightning and small hail would be the primary threats, as severe weather is not currently expected for today and tonight.
Brisk northwest winds behind the passing cold front may gust up to 35 mph at times from mid-afternoon through early evening before decreasing again later tonight.
There's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Quad-City metro area after 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 44 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain after 2 a.m.
A strong spring storm system moving through the region Saturday may bring accumulating snow into portion of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois in the late afternoon and evening hours. This potential looks greatest along and north of the U.S. 20 corridor. At the same time, scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri into west central Illinois. The potential for severe weather appears low.
Cold air spilling into the area behind this system may lead to temperatures dropping below freezing by early Sunday morning across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois.
Thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. It is too soon to determine the potential for severe weather.
Moderate to major flooding will continue along the Mississippi River.