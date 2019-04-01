Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service breezy south to southwest winds gusting up to 35 mph, and low relative humidity will create an enhanced threat of rapidly spreading grass or brush fires where there is dried vegetation.
Also, minor flooding is occurring on a few area tributary rivers, and moderate-to-major flooding continues on the Mississippi River.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. It will be breezy with southwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.
Tuesday there's a 50 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 54 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 34 degrees.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Lock & Dam15.
Early today the Mississippi River was at 18.43 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. Major flooding is occurring and is expected to continue. The river is expected to rise to 20.2 feet Sunday evening.
At 20 feet, water affects the River`s Edge parking lot; water is over the top of the jetty at Lindsay Park Yacht Club; water affects buildings at Sunset Marina in Rock Island and Moline`s River Drive from the 2300 to 5500 block.
Flood warnings are set to expire Tuesday for the Rock River in Moline.