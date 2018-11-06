Here's the afternoon weather forecast from the National Weather Service.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT: Brisk west winds to continue through mid afternoon...
Strong west winds will continue through at least mid afternoon, before starting to decrease into early evening. The winds will continue to gust between 35 and 40 mph through 2 p.m. This may make driving difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on north to south oriented roads. Lightweight objects may blow around if not secured. Please exercise caution if traveling today.
The afternoon will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny and breezy with a steady temperature around 44 degrees. West winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.