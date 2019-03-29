Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
There's a 90 percent chance of rain tonight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible.
Saturday there's a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradual clearing with a high near 45 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 23 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.