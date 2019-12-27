Noon update: Clear this afternoon, rain this weekend

Noon update: Clear this afternoon, rain this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for gradually clearing skies will a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of rain after 3 a.m.

Download PDF Weekend situation report

Saturday there is a 90% chance of rain with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 48 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.  Southeast winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday there's a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News