Noon update: Clear this afternoon, rain this weekend

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Look for gradually clearing skies will a high near 41 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of rain after 3 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday there is a 90% chance of rain with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 48 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Southeast winds will gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday there's a 30% chance of rain after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0