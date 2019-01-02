Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.
It reads: "Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow are possible this morning into early afternoon leading slick travel on untreated roads and other paved surfaces.
Advisory details:
• Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
• Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• Until 1 p.m.
• Plan on slippery road conditions.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving."
There's a chance of flurries and freezing drizzle before 1 p.m. then a slight chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be gradually clearing with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.