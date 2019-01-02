Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.

It reads: "Areas of freezing drizzle and light snow are possible this morning into early afternoon leading slick travel on untreated roads and other paved surfaces.

Advisory details:

• Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to half an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

• Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

• Until 1 p.m.

• Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving."

There's a chance of flurries and freezing drizzle before 1 p.m. then a slight chance of snow between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be gradually clearing with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 20 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

