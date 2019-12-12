Noon update: Cloudy and breezy this afternoon

NWS: Summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Southwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees.

Friday there's a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 degrees.

There's a chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

