Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 46 degrees. East wind between 15 to 25 mph will produce gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of rain. East winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday will see a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be breezy and cloudy with a high near 66 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night will see a chance of overnight rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy and windy with a low around 38 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.