Noon update: Cloudy and breezy

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees. Southeast winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Tonight rain is likely after 9 p.m. Temperatures will be rise to around 53 degrees by 5 a.m. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday rain is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature rising to near 56 degrees by 10 a.m., then falling to around 42 degrees during the remainder of the day. It will be breezy with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 27 degrees. Northwest winds beween 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0