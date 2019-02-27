Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 19 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 5 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 24 degrees and a lowaround 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline continues until Saturday.
Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The river is expected to rise to 13.4 feet today before falling below flood stage on Saturday.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.
Traffic alert: There's a posted detour posted at Prophetstown, Ill., in Whiteside County, due to ice jam on the Rock River. It starts at 3rd Street to Star Road to Illinois 172 to Illinois 40 to U.S. 30 to Moline Road. and back to Illinois 78 in Lyndon, Ill., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
0 replies 0 retweets 0 likes