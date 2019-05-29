Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.
There's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday there's a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.