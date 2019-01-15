Try 1 month for 99¢

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.

Tonight there's a chance of patchy snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m., then patchy freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a steady temperature around 26 degrees.

Wednesday night brings a chance of freezing rain before 2 a.m., a chance of snow and freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags