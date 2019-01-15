Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.
Tonight there's a chance of patchy snow and freezing drizzle before 11 p.m., then patchy freezing drizzle between 11 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a steady temperature around 26 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a chance of freezing rain before 2 a.m., a chance of snow and freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of snow after 5 a.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.