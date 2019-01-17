Try 1 month for 99¢
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the greater Quad-City area.

The watch takes effect at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Saturday

According to the watch:

"A significant winter storm will affect the area starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Unlike the last winter storm, the snow from this storm will be of the dry, fluffy type. Additionally, winds will be stronger and will create drifting snow with some blowing snow possible.

"Snow/rain ratios will be increasing during this winter storm. Thus it is possible that snowfall amounts could trend higher over the next 24 hours."

Watch summary

• WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Storm total accumulations could exceed 6 inches. Drifting snow is likely with some blowing snow possible.

• WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

• WHEN: From 3 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.

• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

There's a 30 percent chance of snow Friday after 3 p.m. The high will be near 27 degrees.

Friday night snow is likely  with patchy blowing snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The low will be around 19 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Saturday snow is possible likely before noon. The high will be near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

