Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a with a high near 32 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the greater Quad-City area.
The watch takes effect at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through 3 p.m. Saturday
"A significant winter storm will affect the area starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday. Unlike the last winter storm, the snow from this storm will be of the dry, fluffy type. Additionally, winds will be stronger and will create drifting snow with some blowing snow possible. "Snow/rain ratios will be increasing during this winter storm. Thus it is possible that snowfall amounts could trend higher over the next 24 hours."
• WHAT: Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Storm total accumulations could exceed 6 inches. Drifting snow is likely with some blowing snow possible.
• WHERE: Portions of east central Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: From 3 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
There's a 30 percent chance of snow Friday after 3 p.m. The high will be near 27 degrees.
Friday night snow is likely with patchy blowing snow between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The low will be around 19 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Saturday snow is possible likely before noon. The high will be near 22 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
19790113
Harrison Street, between 3rd and 4th streets, Davenport. Photo taken, Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
1979
1979: Winter Without Mercy. (Quad-City Times photos)
Quad-City Times
1979
I survived the Winter of 79. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
1979
Interstate 80 near Walcott, Iowa. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
1979
(Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790102
Downtown Davenport Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1979, ... even buses got stuck. Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1979. (Photo by Jessie Ewing/Quad-City Times) Handwritten on front: Third & Brady, Davenport. Transportation workers digging on second bus stuck three feet from each other.
Jessie Ewing
19790102
Davenport snow removal crews had not by early this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 1979, cleaned all of the parking lots -- including 10-hour spaces -- on the downtown levee, but they had cleared the sidewalks. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790104
Even though the flakes stopped falling Monday, crews at the Quad-City Airport, Moline, were still battling blowing snow Thursday, Jan. 4, 1979, with repeated sweeps of the runways. Published Friday, Jan. 5, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790106
Photo taken Jan. 6, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790109
Centennial Bridge. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790113
Kimberly Road and Brady Street, Davenport, looking south. Photo taken Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19790113
Omelet Shoppe, North Brady, Davenport. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19790113
Brady Street, Davenport. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19790113
Ed Froehlich piled the snow high in front of his home at 116 W. Central Park, Davenport. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19790113
Left: Jim Haugen, assistant city editor of The Dispatch, and right, Jim Lamb, shovel out car in Bettendorf. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Michael Chritton
19790113
Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Don Jones
19790114
As a battery of men huffed and puffed to push a car along Third Street near Brady. Published Jan. 14, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19790114
An all-terrain vehicle scooted down Highway 61 just south of Northpark Center. Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19790114
Ace Garage, 1338 18th Ave. East Moline. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790114
Abandoned cars such as this one on Illinois Route 5 in East Moline were a common sight in western Illinois and eastern Iowa after the weekend storm. The official snow depth measured 28 inches in the Quad-City area, according to the National Weather Service. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790115
It was tough going Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979, for Wilbur Ross, 1709 Valley Vista Drive, Bettendorf, as he and his snowblower plowed through more than a foot of freshly fallen snow. Published Monday, Jan. 15, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790115
Huge mounds of snow were piled in the middle of downtown streets in Davenport Monday, Jan. 15, 1979, for disposal by dump truck. In the wake of the weekend storm downtown businesses stayed closed while the cleanup operation got underway. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790115
Snow-blanketed debris from a section of roof that collapsed Saturday night, Jan. 13, 1979, at Moline Accessories Co., 5447 3rd Ave., Moline. Published Monday, Jan. 15, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19790116
The scene near South Nevada and Michigan avenues, Davenport. Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1979. (Photo by Kris Jensen/Quad-City Times)
Kris Jensen
19790117
Danny Westmoreland of Davenport was up to his shoulders in snow Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1979, as he steadily worked on 16th Street between Main and Harrison streets in Davenport. It may snow tonight, forecasters say. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790118
Snow removal crews were busy Wednesday night, Jan. 17, 1979, in downtown Davenport. They faced the prospect of more snow to move by Friday morning. Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 1979. (Photo by Jessie Ewing/Quad-City Times)
Jessie Ewing
19790118
.... so the guy in the first snowplow says to the guy in the second snowplow, "Hey, McCausland ought to be in here somewhere." Seriously folks, road crews were faced with and almost futile job Thursday, Jan. 18, 1979, as they plowed Scott County roads such as this one, about five miles south of McCausland. Published Friday, Jan. 19, 1979. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
1979012?
January 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790128
It's not that Davenport snow removal crews are pessimistic, but city workers were busy Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27, 1979, making room to dump more snow along the Mississippi River levee. Digging-out efforts continued this weekend throughout the Quad-City area as snow lingered in the forecast. Published Sunday, Jan. 28, 1979. (Photo by Jessie Ewing/Quad-City Times)
Jessie Ewing
19790130
A crew of young people went to work today, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1979, on the sidewalks near where two of their friends were fatally injured by a car. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790131
Fred Novekoff & Taffy, 2226 W. 38th St., Davenport. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1979. (Photo by Jessie Ewing/Quad-City Times)
Jessie Ewing
19790131
East 12th Street near Eastern Avenue is a snow route, but travel is still hazardous because of stranded cars and snowbanks. Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790201
Belle Avenue, Davenport. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790201
Belle Avenue, Davenport. Photo taken Thursday, Feb. 1, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790207
10th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport. Photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 7, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19790208
When snow drifted over a fire hydrant and mailbox near 12th Street and College Avenue, someone in the neighborhood struck upon this idea. Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790213
Mark Schebler, Davenport. Photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1979. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19790214
Unlike love letters in the sand, notes in the snow last longer these days, as this announcement on the roof of this downtown parking ramp in Davenport. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19790223
Collapse. Photo taken Friday, Feb. 23, 1979. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
