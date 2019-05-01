Good afternoon, Quad-Cities. Here is your National Weather Service forecast.
Hazardous weather outlook: There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms to move across the area tonight, especially after midnight into early Thursday morning. Severe storms are not expected, although they may be able to produce small hail. They will also be able to produce localized moderate rainfall amounts, which will run-off on the saturated ground and produce ponding of water. Some urban and small stream flooding may also occur in areas that get hit by more than one passing storm.
Moderate to major flooding will continue along the Mississippi River and other tributary rivers. Please see the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
This afternoon skies will be cloudy with a high near 61 degrees. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
Tonight there is a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees. North winds will be 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation will be 60 percent. New rainfall amounts could be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts could be possible during thunderstorms.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees. North winds will be 5-10 mph.