NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 35 degrees with patchy fog after 10 p.m.

Wednesday will see patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

Rain is likely Wednesday night with south winds between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday rain is possible before noon. The daily high will be near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

