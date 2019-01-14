Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Noon weather

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

We'll see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with a high near 29 degrees.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible after 9 p.m. tonight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.

For Tuesday patchy freezing drizzle is possible before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

