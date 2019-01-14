Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
We'll see increasing clouds throughout the afternoon with a high near 29 degrees.
Patchy freezing drizzle is possible after 9 p.m. tonight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees.
For Tuesday patchy freezing drizzle is possible before 9 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.
The potential exists for more wintry weather across the region towards the end of the week. Confidence still remains low on timing, storm track and exact precipitation types, so please continue to monitor later forecasts! #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/afAjQBdzC1— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) January 14, 2019