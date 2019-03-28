Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 61 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50 percent chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Rain is likely after 1 p.m., Friday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night rain is likely with a low around 37 degrees. North winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.