Noon update: Cold today, warmer Friday

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and a low around 12 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will be clear with a low around 25 degrees. Southwest winds around 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. Overnight rain and snow is likely. The chance of precipitation is 60%

