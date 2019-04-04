Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50 percent chance of rain after 2 p.m. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Skies will be breezy and cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. East winds will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there is a 20 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m. with patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 41 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday there will be patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees.