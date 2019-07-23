{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Enjoy.

