Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Showers are likely possibly mixed with a thunderstorm on Wednesday. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 79 degrees.
Wednesday night brings a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.