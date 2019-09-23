Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 64 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Flood warnings are in effect for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities and the Rock River in Moline.
At Locks & Dam 15, the Mississippi River is at 14.57 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Wednesday morning before falling below flood stage Friday morning.
The Rock is currently at 11.45 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and rise to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage on Friday.