Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Snow is likely, possibly mixed with rain, after 5 p.m.
Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight — Snow. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches.
Thursday: Snow is likely before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
• Davenport declares snow emergency: Because of the expected three to five inches of snow beginning later today, the city of Davenport has declared a snow emergency from 7 p.m., tonight, to 7 p.m., Thursday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during the snow emergency may be ticketed and towed.
As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday.