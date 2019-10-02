Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 64 degrees by 1 p.m
The chance for overnight showers is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Nightly temperatures will hold steady at 62 degrees.
There's a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m. on Thursday. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 60 degrees and a low around 46 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.