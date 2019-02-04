Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 32 degrees by 5 p.m. The overnight low will be around 15 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday brings a slight chance of snow and sleet before 4 p.m., a chance of sleet between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Freezing rain is likely Tuesday night, possibly mixed with sleet, after 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible; new sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
The Rock River in Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside counties continues to be under a flood warning.
In Joslin, the flood warning is in effect until Sunday
In Moline, the flood warning is in effect until Saturday.