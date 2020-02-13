Noon update:Falling temps and dangerous wind-chill values

Noon update:Falling temps and dangerous wind-chill values

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Cold

Let's take a look at those snowfall totals from the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals

3.3 inches of snow was reported in Moline while Davenport recorded 2.8 inches of snow.

Here is the afternoon forecast.

Look for scattered flurries before 4 p.m. with patchy blowing snow before 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and cold with a temperature falling to around 4 degrees by 1 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around -7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News