Noon update: Falling temps and increased wind

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of drizzle before 3 p.m. with temperatures falling to around 31 by 5 p.m. It will be breezy with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 14 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 25 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

