Here's the weather outlook for this afternoon and into the weekend from the National Weather Service.
A Freeze Warning is in place for the entire outlook area for late tonight through early Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s, killing any unprotected sensitive vegetation and ending the growing season.
Area rivers also are experiencing flooding.
Meanwhile an intense storm system over the Upper Midwest will produce strong winds over the outlook area Saturday. Southwest winds are expected to reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph in the afternoon.
This afternoon rain showers are likely possibly mixing with snow after 1 p.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a steady temperature around 43 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and breezy with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 39 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 36 degrees.
In the I'm glad I don't live there Department ...
Blizzard warning posted in North Dakota amid fall snowstorm
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Blizzard conditions have forecasters urging residents in northern North Dakota to travel only in emergencies as strong winds from a powerful fall snowstorm whipped up accumulating snow.
The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northern North Dakota and winter storm warnings and watches elsewhere in the state and into parts of South Dakota and Minnesota through Saturday afternoon. One (0.3 meter) to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow was expected to accumulate with winds gusting up to 65 mph (105 kph).
Dozens of schools in the Dakotas were closed Friday because of deteriorating travel conditions. That follows school closures and travel headaches Thursday in the Great Plains.
Authorities in North Dakota issued a travel alert because heavy snow, reduced visibility and icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions.