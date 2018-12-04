Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A flood warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Thursday morning. The Rock is currently at 11.9 feet and rising. It is expected to rise above flood stage tonight and continue rising to 12.1 feet Wednesday. The river will fall back below flood stage Thursday morning.
Look for scattered flurries this afternoon before 2 p.m., then scattered flurries with isolated snow showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., followed by isolated snow showers after 3 p.m. with a high near 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight there is a slight chance of snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.. Skies will be cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
