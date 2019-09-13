The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning until Tuesday night for the Rock River in Moline affecting Henry and Rock Island counties.
Heavy rains over northern Illinois have resulted in a forecast of minor flooding on the Rock River at Moline. River forecasts include past precipitation and forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours.
The Rock is expected to rise above flood stage (12 feet) Sunday morning and continue rising to 12.8 feet Monday morning. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex, and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.