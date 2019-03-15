Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be cloudy and breezy then gradually clearing, with a high near 42 degrees. Northwest winds between 20 to 25 mph will produce gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 24 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.