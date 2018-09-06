Try 1 month for 99¢
Showers are likely before 2 p.m. with a steady temperature around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 58 degrees.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.

Area rivers and streams are overflowing their banks. Get up-to-date river information:

