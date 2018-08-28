Here's a look at the afternoon weather from the National Weather Service.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the counties approximately along and south of a line from Sterling, Illinois to the Quad Cities to Washington, Iowa, until 7 p.m. In this area, peak heat indices are forecast near 100 degrees.
Thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon into tonight. A squall line may move from west to east through the area mainly between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather across the entire area. The primary risks are scattered damaging winds, a few brief tornadoes, localized flash flooding, and frequent lightning.
In addition, National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Quad-City region.
According to the NWS:
"A slow moving frontal boundary with high dewpoints will set the stage for heavy rain today and tonight. Thunderstorms are expected from now through overnight. Some of these storms will repeatedly affect the same area and lead could to flash flooding.
"Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding today and tonight. Heavy rain falling on saturated soils will result in potential flooding along streams, creeks and low lying areas. Street flooding will also be possible, especially in urban areas.
"A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops."
For the Q-C proper, there's a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. New rainfall amounts could be between a quarter and half of an inch. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The overnight low will be around 65 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch except in thunderstorms.