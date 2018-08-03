Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Hot weekend

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.

Forecast break down

• Very warm and humid this weekend; afternoon heat-index readings of 93 to 97

• Thunderstorms possible Sunday night

• Primary risks are heat-related illnesses, and lightning if storms occur

