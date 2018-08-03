Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
Forecast break down
• Very warm and humid this weekend; afternoon heat-index readings of 93 to 97
• Thunderstorms possible Sunday night
• Primary risks are heat-related illnesses, and lightning if storms occur