Noon update: Here comes dangerous wind chills and snow

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Weather highlights:

• A winter weather advisory for much of the outlook area for widespread freezing drizzle and icy roads and sidewalks expired at noon today.

• Freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain will taper off from south to north by midday today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Early Thursday morning wind chills as cold as 15 below zero can be expected in portions of eastern Iowa north of U.S 30.

It will be cloudy this afternoon with a high near 35 degrees. There's a slight chance of drizzle between noon and 1p m. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 8 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. The overnight low will be around 12 degrees.

Friday snow is likely after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. The high will be near 34 degrees.

Friday night rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain are possible. The low will be around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1