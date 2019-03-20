Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 53 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a chance of isolated showers before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.