Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday there is a chance of snow, mixing with rain after 8 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.