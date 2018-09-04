Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
Tonight scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 3 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday showers and thunderstorms are likely after 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday night will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 63 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
The extended forecast calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
A National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for the Quad-City region at 7 p.m. and will continue through Wednesday night.
Thunderstorms are likely across the area tonight through Wednesday evening. With a very moist airmass in place the storms will contain torrential rainfall and could produce rainfall rates in excess of one to two inches per hour. In addition, some areas could see repeated rounds of thunderstorms enhancing the potential for heavy rain.
The threat of heavy rain combined with saturated soils from past rainfall will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding. At least several inches of new rainfall is expected in some areas.
Street flooding will also be possible, especially in urban areas.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.
Flood warnings are in effect for the following area rivers:
• Rock River at Moline: The Rock is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet today and continue rising through Friday morning. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. The water measured 11.4 feet late Monday, and is forecast to continue rising to 13.8 feet by Friday morning. Flood stage is 12 feet. At 14 feet, the river reaches major flood stage, and affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge.
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: A flood warning remains in effect until Wednesday morning. Earlier today the river crested at 24.45 feet and is now at 23.5 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river is expected to continue falling to below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 24 feet, water affects agricultural land in the Maquoketa area and causes backups of storm sewers in town.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the river was at 11.76 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with moderate flooding occurring and major flooding forecasted. The Wapsi is expected to rise to 13.1 feet by Monday. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Cedar was at 12.59 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring with moderate flooding predicted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and crest at 16.5 feet Sunday night. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Columbus Junction: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Iowa was at 17.69 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to 23.8 feet on Monday morning.
• Mississippi River at the Quad-Cities: The Mississippi level is currently at 12.86 feet and is predicted to reach 14.9 feet on Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet.