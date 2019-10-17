{{featured_button_text}}

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 57 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

• Seven day forecast

The Mississippi River is holding steady at 17.4 feet. The river is expected to drop to 17.1 feet Friday. Flood stage is 15 feet. A flood warning remains in effect until further notice.

Parts of River Drive in Davenport and Moline remain closed by floodwaters.

Area river levels

