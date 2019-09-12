Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 64 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. West winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 58 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.