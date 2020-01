It will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. Overnight there will be a chance of snow and patchy fog.

Friday there's a 30% chance of snow after 4 p.m. with patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. Overnight there will be a chance of snow and freezing drizzle. The chance of precipitation is 30%.