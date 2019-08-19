Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday Cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.