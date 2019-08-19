{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Today

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.

There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday Cloudy skies will give way to mostly sunny skies with a high near 85 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night will bring a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

NWS: Week

