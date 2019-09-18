Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.
Peak heat indices are forecast to reach the low 90s along and south of a line from Independence, Iowa to the Quad-Cities to Galva, Illinois. A few locations could reach the mid-90s for afternoon heat indices in the counties south of Interstate 80.
There's a 20% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
Thursday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.
There's a 20% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.
A flood warning remains in effect for the The Rock River in Moline but the river is expected to drop below flood stage on Thursday.