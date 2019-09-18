{{featured_button_text}}
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 66 degrees.

Peak heat indices are forecast to reach the low 90s along and south of a line from Independence, Iowa to the Quad-Cities to Galva, Illinois. A few locations could reach the mid-90s for afternoon heat indices in the counties south of Interstate 80.

There's a 20% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 68 degrees.

There's a 20% chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms.

A flood warning remains in effect for the The Rock River in Moline but the river is expected to drop below flood stage on Thursday.

Area river levels

