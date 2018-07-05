Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The combination of high temperatures and high dew points will result in heat indices at or above 100 later today through this evening south and east of the Quad Cities, according to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service.
There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms today mainly along and south of Interstate 80. The main hazards are lightning, locally heavy rain, and severe winds.
A NWS heat advisory is in effect today for counties south and east of the Quad-City metro area.
There's a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 66 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.