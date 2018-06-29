Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 110 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 77 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 94 degrees and heat-index values as high as 105 degrees.
Saturday night will bring a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 75 degrees.
Tips on heat safety, from the American Red Cross:
• Listen to local weather forecasts and be aware of upcoming temperature changes.
• The heat index is the temperature the body feels when the effects of heat and humidity are combined. Direct sunlight can increase the heat index by as much as 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
• Discuss safety precautions with someone else, which is especially important for the elderly. Senior citizens should plan to carry charged-up cell phones if they are outdoors for any length of time.
• Never leave children or pets in an enclosed vehicle.
• Drink plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty. The thirst mechanism lags behind a body's actual need for water. Avoid drinks with caffeine, like pop or alcohol.
• Eat more often, and eat small meals.
• Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Dark colors absorb the sun's rays.
• Signs of heat exhaustion include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin; heavy sweating; headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion.
• If a person is in trouble with heat exhaustion, move the individual to a cool place, remove or loosen tight clothing and apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Give the person small amounts of cool water to drink and make sure it is slowly consumed.
Tips to prevent hot car death
More than three dozen U.S. children die annually of hyperthermia in cars annually, and more than 500 children have died in hot cars since 1998.
Heatstroke can happen when the outside temperature is as low as 57 degrees, and car interiors can reach well over 110 degrees even when the outside temperature is in the 60s.
- Never leave children alone in a vehicle to run even a short errand. Use drive-through windows at banks, dry cleaners and restaurants whenever possible. Use a debit or credit card to pay for gas at the pump.
- Put a purse, cellphone or other item you will need in the back seat. This will ensure that you check there before leaving the car.
- Make a habit of opening the back door of your car and checking the back seat whenever you exit it.
- Keep a stuffed animal or toy in your child's unoccupied car seat. Put that item in the front seat when you place the child in the car seat as a reminder that he or she is in the back of the car.