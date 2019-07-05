Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. and before 3 a.m Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 72 degrees.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph.