Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Hot and humid conditions are expected again this afternoon. Combined with dewpoints in the lower 70s, heat-index readings for the region are expected to reach the mid-90s to around 100 degrees this afternoon into early this evening.
Exercise caution if you will be outdoors this afternoon and evening. Be sure to apply sunscreen regularly. Drink plenty of water. Dress in lightweight and light-color clothing, and take breaks in the shade.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected from late this morning through this evening. The main risks from storms will be damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk over the entire outlook area.
Area rivers are experiencing flooding. Consult the latest Flood Statements and Flood Warnings for details.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. It will be mostly sunny and humid with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m. The overnight low will be around 73 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday through Thursday, thunderstorms are likely across the area. There will be a low threat for damaging winds and heavy rainfall, especially Wednesday, where the Storm Prediction Center has placed a marginal risk across the entire outlook area.
There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The 50% chance of rain continues into the evening hours with showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday.