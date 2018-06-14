Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Friday there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees and a low around 73 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and humid with a high near 94 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.